Sanghi Industries share price Today Live Updates : Sanghi Industries' Stock Plummets in Trading Today

4 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Sanghi Industries stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 113.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 112.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sanghi Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sanghi Industries

On the last day, Sanghi Industries opened at 112.05 and closed at 113.75. The highest price during the day was 118.75, while the lowest price was 111.5. The market capitalization of the company is 2981.08 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 131.9 and 52.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6506 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Sanghi Industries stock is 110.2, while the high price is 115.8.

26 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price update :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹112.55, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹113.35

The stock price of Sanghi Industries is currently at 112.55, with a percent change of -0.71. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.71% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -0.8, indicating a decrease of 0.8 points.

26 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price NSE Live :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹113.8, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹113.35

The current stock price of Sanghi Industries is 113.8. There has been a 0.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.45.

26 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Orient Cement191.15-4.3-2.2216.35104.73916.07
Sagar Cements230.55-4.75-2.02269.6179.73013.46
Sanghi Industries112.0-1.35-1.19131.952.82893.25
Kesoram Industries74.32-0.55-0.73109.2353.72308.85
Udaipur Cement Works29.02-2.71-8.5437.618.91157.73
26 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Sanghi Industries reached a low of 110.2 and a high of 115.8 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Sanghi Industries Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.4%
3 Months31.3%
6 Months76.45%
YTD62.48%
1 Year107.09%
26 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price NSE Live :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹114.55, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹113.35

The current stock price of Sanghi Industries is 114.55, which represents a 1.06% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.2.

26 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price Today :Sanghi Industries trading at ₹113.6, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹113.35

The current data of Sanghi Industries stock shows that the price is 113.6, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.22% and has a net gain of 0.25. The stock is currently trading at a price of 113.6.

26 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Sanghi Industries share price Live :Sanghi Industries closed at ₹113.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Sanghi Industries recorded a trading volume of 6506 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at 113.75.

