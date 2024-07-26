Hello User
Sanstar Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:23 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Sanstar Share Price Today Live Updates : Sanstar stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 28.95 %. The stock closed at 95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sanstar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sanstar Share Price Today Live Updates

Sanstar Share Price Today Live Updates : Sanstar's stock price on the last day was 106.4 at the opening, 95 at the close, with a high of 127.68 and a low of 106.4. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore, and the BSE volume was 8,681,269 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 12:23 PM IST Sanstar Share Price Today Live: Sanstar Short Term and Long Term Trends

Sanstar Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Sanstar share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Jul 2024, 12:20 PM IST Sanstar Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days0.00
10 Days0.00
20 Days0.00
50 Days0.00
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
26 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST Sanstar Share Price Today Live: Sanstar closed at ₹95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Sanstar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 127.68 & 106.4 yesterday to end at 122.5.

