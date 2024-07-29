Sanstar Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Sanstar Share Price Today Live Updates : Sanstar's stock opened at ₹106.4 and closed at ₹95 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹127.68, while the low was ₹106.4. The market cap remained at 0.0 cr. The BSE volume for the day was 10345684 shares. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹127.68 and ₹106.4, respectively.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Sanstar Share Price Today Live: Sanstar closed at ₹95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Sanstar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹127.68 & ₹106.4 yesterday to end at ₹115.09.