Sanstar Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sanstar Share Price Today Live Updates : Sanstar stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 21.15 %. The stock closed at 95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.09 per share. Investors should monitor Sanstar stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sanstar Share Price Today Live Updates

Sanstar Share Price Today Live Updates : Sanstar's stock opened at 106.4 and closed at 95 on the last day. The high for the day was 127.68, while the low was 106.4. The market cap remained at 0.0 cr. The BSE volume for the day was 10345684 shares. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 127.68 and 106.4, respectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Sanstar Share Price Today Live: Sanstar closed at ₹95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Sanstar Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 127.68 & 106.4 yesterday to end at 115.09.

