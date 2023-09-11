Hello User
SBFC Finance Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

SBFC Finance stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 88.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.66 per share. Investors should monitor SBFC Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBFC Finance

On the last day of trading, SBFC Finance's stock opened at 88.11 and closed at 88.9. The stock reached a high of 89.28 and a low of 87.53. The market capitalization is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 95.3 and the 52-week low is 81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 47,391 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed at ₹88.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBFC Finance on the BSE, a total of 47,726 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 88.9.

