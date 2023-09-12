Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

SBFC Finance share price Today Live Updates : SBFC Finance Experiences Losses in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SBFC Finance stock price went down today, 12 Sep 2023, by -2.27 %. The stock closed at 88.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.88 per share. Investors should monitor SBFC Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBFC Finance

On the last day of trading, SBFC Finance opened at 88.11 and closed at 88.9. The stock reached a high of 89.28 and a low of 86.75. The market capitalization of SBFC Finance is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 95.3, while the 52-week low is 81.99. The stock had a BSE volume of 180,422 shares on the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.46%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
12 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST SBFC Finance share price Today :SBFC Finance trading at ₹86.88, down -2.27% from yesterday's ₹88.9

SBFC Finance stock is currently priced at 86.88. It has experienced a negative percent change of -2.27, resulting in a net change of -2.02. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value.

12 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed at ₹88.9 on last trading day

On the last day, SBFC Finance had a volume of 180,422 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 88.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.