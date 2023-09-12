SBFC Finance share price Today Live Updates : SBFC Finance Experiences Losses in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, SBFC Finance opened at ₹88.11 and closed at ₹88.9. The stock reached a high of ₹89.28 and a low of ₹86.75. The market capitalization of SBFC Finance is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹95.3, while the 52-week low is ₹81.99. The stock had a BSE volume of 180,422 shares on the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.46%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
SBFC Finance stock is currently priced at ₹86.88. It has experienced a negative percent change of -2.27, resulting in a net change of -2.02. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value.
On the last day, SBFC Finance had a volume of 180,422 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹88.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!