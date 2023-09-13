SBFC Finance Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

The last day of trading for SBFC Finance saw an open price of ₹86.81 and a closing price of ₹86.88. The stock reached a high of ₹88.35 and a low of ₹84.6 during the day. The market capitalization of SBFC Finance is currently at ₹9072.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹95.3, while the 52-week low is ₹81.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 209,242 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST
SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed at ₹86.88 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for SBFC Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 209,242. The closing price for the shares was ₹86.88.