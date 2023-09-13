Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

SBFC Finance Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SBFC Finance stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 86.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 85.25 per share. Investors should monitor SBFC Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBFC Finance

The last day of trading for SBFC Finance saw an open price of 86.81 and a closing price of 86.88. The stock reached a high of 88.35 and a low of 84.6 during the day. The market capitalization of SBFC Finance is currently at 9072.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 95.3, while the 52-week low is 81.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 209,242 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed at ₹86.88 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBFC Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 209,242. The closing price for the shares was 86.88.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.