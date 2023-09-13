SBFC Finance Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

The last day of trading for SBFC Finance saw an open price of ₹86.81 and a closing price of ₹86.88. The stock reached a high of ₹88.35 and a low of ₹84.6 during the day. The market capitalization of SBFC Finance is currently at ₹9072.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹95.3, while the 52-week low is ₹81.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 209,242 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.