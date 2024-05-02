SBFC Finance share price Today Live Updates : SBFC Finance closed today at ₹88.25, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹87.47

SBFC Finance Share Price Today : SBFC Finance saw a positive trend on the last day with the open price at ₹88.97 and closing at ₹91.54. The stock reached a high of ₹89.75 and a low of ₹86.73. The market capitalization stood at ₹9375.81 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹97.99 and the low at ₹72.23. The BSE volume for the day was 1896954 shares traded.
SBFC Finance share price live: Today's Price range
Today, SBFC Finance stock reached a low of ₹87.55 and a high of ₹90.13.
SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed today at ₹88.25, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹87.47
SBFC Finance share price closed the day at ₹88.25 - a 0.89% higher than the previous closing price.
SBFC Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SBFC Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
SBFC Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|88.81
|10 Days
|88.03
|20 Days
|85.43
|50 Days
|85.09
|100 Days
|86.99
|300 Days
|86.51
SBFC Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹90.0, 1.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
SBFC Finance share price live: Stock Peers
Today, SBFC Finance's stock price rose by 0.9% to reach ₹88.26, outperforming its peers in the market. While Juniper Hotels and Azad Engineering saw a decline, Netweb Technologies India and Happy Forgings experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed a slight increase of 0.34% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Juniper Hotels
|450.0
|-15.1
|-3.25
|538.0
|361.2
|7762.61
|Netweb Technologies India
|1765.4
|84.05
|5.0
|1891.15
|739.7
|8990.12
|SBFC Finance
|88.26
|0.79
|0.9
|97.99
|72.23
|9460.49
|Happy Forgings
|963.65
|21.8
|2.31
|1087.85
|813.55
|9078.05
|Azad Engineering
|1315.3
|-12.45
|-0.94
|1465.0
|641.95
|7775.13
SBFC Finance share price live: Price Analysis
Over the past year, SBFC Finance's share price has increased by 1.27% and is currently trading at ₹88.58. In contrast, the Nifty index saw a 24.56% increase to 22604.85 in the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.96%
|3 Months
|-5.14%
|6 Months
|5.69%
|YTD
|-2.29%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed at ₹91.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹89.75 & ₹86.73 yesterday to end at ₹91.54. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
