SBFC Finance share price Today Live Updates : SBFC Finance closed today at 88.25, up 0.89% from yesterday's 87.47

LIVE UPDATES
11 min read . 05:37 PM IST Trade
Livemint

SBFC Finance stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 87.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.25 per share. Investors should monitor SBFC Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBFC Finance Stock Price Today

SBFC Finance Share Price Today : SBFC Finance saw a positive trend on the last day with the open price at 88.97 and closing at 91.54. The stock reached a high of 89.75 and a low of 86.73. The market capitalization stood at 9375.81 crore. The 52-week high was at 97.99 and the low at 72.23. The BSE volume for the day was 1896954 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Today, SBFC Finance stock reached a low of 87.55 and a high of 90.13.

02 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed today at ₹88.25, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹87.47

SBFC Finance share price closed the day at 88.25 - a 0.89% higher than the previous closing price.

02 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST SBFC Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

02 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST SBFC Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

02 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average

02 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Stock Peers

Today, SBFC Finance's stock price rose by 0.9% to reach 88.26, outperforming its peers in the market. While Juniper Hotels and Azad Engineering saw a decline, Netweb Technologies India and Happy Forgings experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed a slight increase of 0.34% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Juniper Hotels450.0-15.1-3.25538.0361.27762.61
Netweb Technologies India1765.484.055.01891.15739.78990.12
SBFC Finance88.260.790.997.9972.239460.49
Happy Forgings963.6521.82.311087.85813.559078.05
Azad Engineering1315.3-12.45-0.941465.0641.957775.13
    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Stock Peers

Today, SBFC Finance's stock price rose by 0.83% to reach 88.2, outperforming its peers. While Juniper Hotels and Azad Engineering saw a decline, Netweb Technologies India and Happy Forgings experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw slight increases of 0.12% and 0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Juniper Hotels444.45-20.65-4.44538.0361.27666.87
Netweb Technologies India1765.484.055.01891.15739.78990.12
SBFC Finance88.20.730.8397.9972.239454.06
Happy Forgings945.03.150.331087.85813.558902.36
Azad Engineering1314.85-12.9-0.971465.0641.957772.47
02 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Over the past year, SBFC Finance's share price has increased by 1.27% and is currently trading at 88.58. However, over the same period, the price of SBFC Finance shares plummeted by -99999.99% to 88.58. In contrast, the Nifty index saw a 24.56% increase to 22604.85 in the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.96%
3 Months-5.14%
6 Months5.69%
YTD-2.29%
1 Year-99999.99%
02 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed at ₹91.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 89.75 & 86.73 yesterday to end at 91.54. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

