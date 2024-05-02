SBFC Finance share price Today Live Updates : SBFC Finance closed today at 88.25, up 0.89% from yesterday's 87.47

SBFC Finance Share Price Today : SBFC Finance saw a positive trend on the last day with the open price at ₹88.97 and closing at ₹91.54. The stock reached a high of ₹89.75 and a low of ₹86.73. The market capitalization stood at ₹9375.81 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹97.99 and the low at ₹72.23. The BSE volume for the day was 1896954 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, SBFC Finance stock reached a low of ₹87.55 and a high of ₹90.13.
SBFC Finance share price closed the day at ₹88.25 - a 0.89% higher than the previous closing price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SBFC Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|88.81
|10 Days
|88.03
|20 Days
|85.43
|50 Days
|85.09
|100 Days
|86.99
|300 Days
|86.51
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹90.0, 1.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
SBFC Finance stock's low price today was ₹87.55, while the high price reached was ₹90.13.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SBFC Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|88.81
|10 Days
|88.03
|20 Days
|85.43
|50 Days
|85.09
|100 Days
|86.99
|300 Days
|86.51
Today, SBFC Finance's stock price rose by 0.9% to reach ₹88.26, outperforming its peers in the market. While Juniper Hotels and Azad Engineering saw a decline, Netweb Technologies India and Happy Forgings experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed a slight increase of 0.34% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Juniper Hotels
|450.0
|-15.1
|-3.25
|538.0
|361.2
|7762.61
|Netweb Technologies India
|1765.4
|84.05
|5.0
|1891.15
|739.7
|8990.12
|SBFC Finance
|88.26
|0.79
|0.9
|97.99
|72.23
|9460.49
|Happy Forgings
|963.65
|21.8
|2.31
|1087.85
|813.55
|9078.05
|Azad Engineering
|1315.3
|-12.45
|-0.94
|1465.0
|641.95
|7775.13
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹90.0, 1.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Today, SBFC Finance's stock price rose by 0.83% to reach ₹88.2, outperforming its peers. While Juniper Hotels and Azad Engineering saw a decline, Netweb Technologies India and Happy Forgings experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw slight increases of 0.12% and 0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Juniper Hotels
|444.45
|-20.65
|-4.44
|538.0
|361.2
|7666.87
|Netweb Technologies India
|1765.4
|84.05
|5.0
|1891.15
|739.7
|8990.12
|SBFC Finance
|88.2
|0.73
|0.83
|97.99
|72.23
|9454.06
|Happy Forgings
|945.0
|3.15
|0.33
|1087.85
|813.55
|8902.36
|Azad Engineering
|1314.85
|-12.9
|-0.97
|1465.0
|641.95
|7772.47
Over the past year, SBFC Finance's share price has increased by 1.27% and is currently trading at ₹88.58. However, over the same period, the price of SBFC Finance shares plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹88.58. In contrast, the Nifty index saw a 24.56% increase to 22604.85 in the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.96%
|3 Months
|-5.14%
|6 Months
|5.69%
|YTD
|-2.29%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹90.0, 2.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The stock traded in the range of ₹89.75 & ₹86.73 yesterday to end at ₹91.54. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!