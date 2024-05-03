Hello User
SBFC Finance share price Today Live Updates : SBFC Finance closed today at 85.97, down -2.57% from yesterday's 88.24

10 min read . 05:31 PM IST Trade
SBFC Finance stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -2.57 %. The stock closed at 88.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 85.97 per share. Investors should monitor SBFC Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBFC Finance Stock Price Today

SBFC Finance Share Price Today : SBFC Finance's stock opened at 88 and closed at 87.47 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 90.13 and a low of 87.55. The market capitalization stands at 9459.42 crores. The 52-week high is 97.99 and the 52-week low is 72.23. The BSE volume for the day was 841,380 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:31 PM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Today's Price range

SBFC Finance stock's high price today was 88.54 and the low price was 85.26.

03 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed today at ₹85.97, down -2.57% from yesterday's ₹88.24

SBFC Finance share price closed the day at 85.97 - a 2.57% lower than the previous closing price.

03 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST SBFC Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SBFC Finance share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

03 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days88.81
10 Days88.03
20 Days85.43
50 Days85.09
100 Days86.99
300 Days86.51
03 May 2024, 02:14 PM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 90.0, 4.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 80.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Today's Price range

SBFC Finance stock's low price for the day was 85.5 and the high price reached was 88.54.

03 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST SBFC Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SBFC Finance share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

03 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of SBFC Finance has decreased by 2.32% to 86.19, while its competitors Redtape, Netweb Technologies India, Happy Forgings, and Jupiter Life Line Hospitals are all seeing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.07% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Redtape738.10.60.08744.45410.5510200.68
Netweb Technologies India1853.6588.255.01891.15739.79439.52
SBFC Finance86.19-2.05-2.3297.9972.239238.61
Happy Forgings967.3511.21.171087.85813.559112.91
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals1218.712.551.041648.6960.07990.53
03 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Over the past year, SBFC Finance's share price has dropped by -1.07% to 87.30. In contrast, Nifty experienced a significant increase of 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.34%
3 Months-4.41%
6 Months7.76%
YTD-1.34%
1 Year-99999.99%
03 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed at ₹87.47 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 90.13 & 87.55 yesterday to end at 87.47. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

