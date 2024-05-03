SBFC Finance share price Today Live Updates : SBFC Finance closed today at 85.97, down -2.57% from yesterday's 88.24

SBFC Finance Share Price Today : SBFC Finance's stock opened at ₹88 and closed at ₹87.47 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹90.13 and a low of ₹87.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹9459.42 crores. The 52-week high is ₹97.99 and the 52-week low is ₹72.23. The BSE volume for the day was 841,380 shares traded.
SBFC Finance stock's high price today was ₹88.54 and the low price was ₹85.26.
SBFC Finance share price closed the day at ₹85.97 - a 2.57% lower than the previous closing price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SBFC Finance share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|88.81
|10 Days
|88.03
|20 Days
|85.43
|50 Days
|85.09
|100 Days
|86.99
|300 Days
|86.51
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹90.0, 4.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
SBFC Finance stock's low price for the day was ₹85.5 and the high price reached was ₹88.54.
The share price of SBFC Finance has decreased by 2.32% to ₹86.19, while its competitors Redtape, Netweb Technologies India, Happy Forgings, and Jupiter Life Line Hospitals are all seeing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.07% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Redtape
|738.1
|0.6
|0.08
|744.45
|410.55
|10200.68
|Netweb Technologies India
|1853.65
|88.25
|5.0
|1891.15
|739.7
|9439.52
|SBFC Finance
|86.19
|-2.05
|-2.32
|97.99
|72.23
|9238.61
|Happy Forgings
|967.35
|11.2
|1.17
|1087.85
|813.55
|9112.91
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1218.7
|12.55
|1.04
|1648.6
|960.0
|7990.53
Today, SBFC Finance's stock price dropped by 1.47% to reach ₹86.94, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed performance. While Redtape is declining, Netweb Technologies India, Happy Forgings, and Jupiter Life Line Hospitals are all showing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.53% and 0.49% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Redtape
|733.4
|-4.1
|-0.56
|744.45
|410.55
|10135.73
|Netweb Technologies India
|1853.65
|88.25
|5.0
|1891.15
|739.7
|9439.52
|SBFC Finance
|86.94
|-1.3
|-1.47
|97.99
|72.23
|9319.0
|Happy Forgings
|973.6
|17.45
|1.83
|1087.85
|813.55
|9171.79
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1228.6
|22.45
|1.86
|1648.6
|960.0
|8055.44
Over the past year, SBFC Finance's share price has dropped by -1.07% to ₹87.30. In contrast, Nifty experienced a significant increase of 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.34%
|3 Months
|-4.41%
|6 Months
|7.76%
|YTD
|-1.34%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The stock traded in the range of ₹90.13 & ₹87.55 yesterday to end at ₹87.47. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
