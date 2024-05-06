SBFC Finance Share Price Live blog for 06 May 2024

SBFC Finance Share Price Today : SBFC Finance opened at ₹88.54 and closed at ₹88.24 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹88.54 and a low of ₹85.26. The market capitalization stands at ₹9215.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹97.99 and the 52-week low is ₹72.23. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 428,656 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SBFC Finance share price live: Today's Price range
SBFC Finance stock's low price for the day was ₹83.31 and the high price was ₹87.39.
SBFC Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SBFC Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
SBFC Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|88.52
|10 Days
|88.05
|20 Days
|86.05
|50 Days
|85.10
|100 Days
|86.93
|300 Days
|86.52
SBFC Finance share price live: Stock Peers
Today, SBFC Finance's stock price dropped by 1.38% to reach ₹84.78, while its counterparts are experiencing varied movements. Juniper Hotels and Happy Forgings are declining, whereas Netweb Technologies India and Jupiter Life Line Hospitals are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.18% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Juniper Hotels
|459.5
|-7.55
|-1.62
|538.0
|361.2
|7926.48
|Netweb Technologies India
|1939.85
|86.2
|4.65
|1891.15
|739.7
|10934.13
|SBFC Finance
|84.78
|-1.19
|-1.38
|97.99
|72.23
|9087.47
|Happy Forgings
|954.3
|-14.95
|-1.54
|1087.85
|813.55
|8989.97
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1239.7
|16.55
|1.35
|1648.6
|960.0
|8128.22
SBFC Finance share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of SBFC Finance decreased by 0.43% and is currently trading at ₹85.60. Over the past year, SBFC Finance shares plummeted by 99999.99% to ₹85.60. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.67%
|3 Months
|-4.27%
|6 Months
|4.76%
|YTD
|-4.08%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
SBFC Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹90.0, 4.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed at ₹88.24 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹88.54 & ₹85.26 yesterday to end at ₹88.24. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
