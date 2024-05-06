Hello User
SBFC Finance Share Price Live blog for 06 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

SBFC Finance stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -2.57 %. The stock closed at 88.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 85.97 per share. Investors should monitor SBFC Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBFC Finance Stock Price Today

SBFC Finance Share Price Today : SBFC Finance opened at 88.54 and closed at 88.24 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 88.54 and a low of 85.26. The market capitalization stands at 9215.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 97.99 and the 52-week low is 72.23. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 428,656 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:04 PM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Today's Price range

SBFC Finance stock's low price for the day was 83.31 and the high price was 87.39.

06 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST SBFC Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SBFC Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days88.52
10 Days88.05
20 Days86.05
50 Days85.10
100 Days86.93
300 Days86.52
06 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Stock Peers

Today, SBFC Finance's stock price dropped by 1.38% to reach 84.78, while its counterparts are experiencing varied movements. Juniper Hotels and Happy Forgings are declining, whereas Netweb Technologies India and Jupiter Life Line Hospitals are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.18% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Juniper Hotels459.5-7.55-1.62538.0361.27926.48
Netweb Technologies India1939.8586.24.651891.15739.710934.13
SBFC Finance84.78-1.19-1.3897.9972.239087.47
Happy Forgings954.3-14.95-1.541087.85813.558989.97
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals1239.716.551.351648.6960.08128.22
06 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Stock Peers

Today, SBFC Finance's stock price dropped by 2.8% to reach 83.56, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed performance. Juniper Hotels and Happy Forgings are declining, whereas Netweb Technologies India and Jupiter Life Line Hospitals are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.32% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Juniper Hotels458.1-8.95-1.92538.0361.27902.33
Netweb Technologies India1946.392.655.01891.15739.710970.49
SBFC Finance83.56-2.41-2.897.9972.238956.7
Happy Forgings954.35-14.9-1.541087.85813.558990.44
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals1225.92.750.221648.6960.08037.74
06 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of SBFC Finance decreased by 0.43% and is currently trading at 85.60. Over the past year, SBFC Finance shares plummeted by 99999.99% to 85.60. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.67%
3 Months-4.27%
6 Months4.76%
YTD-4.08%
1 Year-99999.99%
06 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 90.0, 4.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 80.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed at ₹88.24 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 88.54 & 85.26 yesterday to end at 88.24. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

