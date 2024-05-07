SBFC Finance Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

SBFC Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SBFC Finance opened at ₹87.39 and closed at ₹85.97. The stock reached a high of ₹87.39 and a low of ₹83.18 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹8967.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹97.99 and the 52-week low was ₹72.23. The BSE trading volume for SBFC Finance was 340,651 shares.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹90.0, 7.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The stock traded in the range of ₹87.39 & ₹83.18 yesterday to end at ₹85.97. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
