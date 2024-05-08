Hello User
SBFC Finance Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SBFC Finance stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -3.16 %. The stock closed at 83.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.02 per share. Investors should monitor SBFC Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBFC Finance Stock Price Today

SBFC Finance Share Price Today : SBFC Finance's stock opened at 84.11 and closed at 83.66 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 84.29 and a low of 80.10 during the day. The market capitalization of SBFC Finance was 8684.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 97.99 and the 52-week low was 72.23. The BSE volume for the stock was 681,319 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed at ₹83.66 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 84.29 & 80.1 yesterday to end at 83.66. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

