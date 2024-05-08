SBFC Finance Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

SBFC Finance Share Price Today : SBFC Finance's stock opened at ₹84.11 and closed at ₹83.66 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹84.29 and a low of ₹80.10 during the day. The market capitalization of SBFC Finance was ₹8684.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹97.99 and the 52-week low was ₹72.23. The BSE volume for the stock was 681,319 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST
SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed at ₹83.66 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹84.29 & ₹80.1 yesterday to end at ₹83.66. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend