SBFC Finance Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

SBFC Finance Share Price Today : SBFC Finance's stock opened at ₹81.5 and closed at ₹81.16 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹84.78 and the low was ₹80.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹8982.43 cr. The 52-week high and low were ₹97.99 and ₹72.23 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 230026 shares.
09 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST
SBFC Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹90.0, 7.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
09 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST
SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed at ₹81.16 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹84.78 & ₹80.45 yesterday to end at ₹81.16. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend