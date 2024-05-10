Hello User
SBFC Finance Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SBFC Finance stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -3.19 %. The stock closed at 84.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.6 per share. Investors should monitor SBFC Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBFC Finance Stock Price Today

SBFC Finance Share Price Today : SBFC Finance opened at 84.34 and closed at 84.29 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 84.34, while the low was 81.10. The market capitalization stood at 8746.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were 97.99 and 72.23 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 143,247 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 90.0, 10.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 80.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0000
10 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed at ₹84.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 84.34 & 81.1 yesterday to end at 84.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

