SBFC Finance Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

SBFC Finance Share Price Today : SBFC Finance opened at ₹84.34 and closed at ₹84.29 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹84.34, while the low was ₹81.10. The market capitalization stood at ₹8746.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹97.99 and ₹72.23 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 143,247 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST
SBFC Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹90.0, 10.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
10 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST
SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed at ₹84.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹84.34 & ₹81.1 yesterday to end at ₹84.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend