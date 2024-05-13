Hello User
SBFC Finance Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:24 AM IST Trade
SBFC Finance stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -3.19 %. The stock closed at 84.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.6 per share. Investors should monitor SBFC Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBFC Finance Stock Price Today

SBFC Finance Share Price Today : SBFC Finance had a strong day of trading with an open price of 84.34 and a close price of 84.29. The stock reached a high of 84.34 and a low of 81.10. The market capitalization stood at 8746.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 97.99 and the 52-week low was 72.23. The BSE volume for the day was 143,247 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of SBFC Finance has dropped by -3.19% and is currently trading at 81.60. Over the past year, the price of SBFC Finance shares has plummeted by -99999.99% to 81.60. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.5%
3 Months-7.19%
6 Months-1.19%
YTD-7.44%
1 Year-99999.99%
13 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 90.0, 10.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 80.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed at ₹84.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 84.34 & 81.1 yesterday to end at 84.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

