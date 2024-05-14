SBFC Finance Share Price Live blog for 14 May 2024

SBFC Finance Share Price Today : SBFC Finance closed at ₹84.29 with an open price of ₹84.34. The stock reached a high of ₹84.34 and a low of ₹81.10 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹8746.61 crore. The 52-week high and low are at ₹97.99 and ₹72.23 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 143,247 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, SBFC Finance's stock price dropped by 3.19% to reach ₹81.6, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Sahaj Fashions, Chavda Infra, and Shri Balaji Valve Components are declining, whereas Crop Life Science and Trident Techlabs are seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.18% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Crop Life Science
|714.5
|6.0
|0.85
|745.4
|410.55
|9874.53
|Trident Techlabs
|980.0
|24.8
|2.6
|1087.85
|813.55
|9232.08
|Sahaj Fashions
|81.6
|-2.69
|-3.19
|97.99
|72.23
|8746.61
|Chavda Infra
|1218.0
|-30.3
|-2.43
|1648.6
|960.0
|7985.94
|Shri Balaji Valve Components
|207.0
|-1.85
|-0.89
|323.0
|131.0
|1223.64
The share price of SBFC Finance has dropped by -3.19% and is currently trading at ₹81.60. Over the past year, SBFC Finance shares have plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹81.60. In contrast, Nifty has experienced a 20.14% increase, reaching 22104.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.75%
|3 Months
|-7.68%
|6 Months
|-11.54%
|YTD
|-9.12%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The stock traded in the range of ₹84.34 & ₹81.1 yesterday to end at ₹84.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
