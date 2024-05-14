Hello User
SBFC Finance Share Price Live blog for 14 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SBFC Finance stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -3.19 %. The stock closed at 84.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.6 per share. Investors should monitor SBFC Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBFC Finance Stock Price Today

SBFC Finance Share Price Today : SBFC Finance closed at 84.29 with an open price of 84.34. The stock reached a high of 84.34 and a low of 81.10 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 8746.61 crore. The 52-week high and low are at 97.99 and 72.23 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 143,247 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Stock Peers

Today, SBFC Finance's stock price dropped by 3.19% to reach 81.6, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Sahaj Fashions, Chavda Infra, and Shri Balaji Valve Components are declining, whereas Crop Life Science and Trident Techlabs are seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.18% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Crop Life Science714.56.00.85745.4410.559874.53
Trident Techlabs980.024.82.61087.85813.559232.08
Sahaj Fashions81.6-2.69-3.1997.9972.238746.61
Chavda Infra1218.0-30.3-2.431648.6960.07985.94
Shri Balaji Valve Components207.0-1.85-0.89323.0131.01223.64
14 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of SBFC Finance has dropped by -3.19% and is currently trading at 81.60. Over the past year, SBFC Finance shares have plummeted by -99999.99% to 81.60. In contrast, Nifty has experienced a 20.14% increase, reaching 22104.05 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.75%
3 Months-7.68%
6 Months-11.54%
YTD-9.12%
1 Year-99999.99%
14 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed at ₹84.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 84.34 & 81.1 yesterday to end at 84.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

