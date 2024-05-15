SBFC Finance Share Price Highlights : SBFC Finance closed today at 81.6, down -3.19% from yesterday's 84.29

SBFC Finance Share Price Highlights : SBFC Finance's stock opened at ₹84.34 and closed at ₹84.29 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹84.34, while the low was ₹81.10. The market capitalization of SBFC Finance was ₹8746.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹97.99, and the 52-week low was ₹72.23. The BSE volume for the day was 143,247 shares traded.
Disclaimer
SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: SBFC Finance has a 0.97% MF holding & 2.86% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.89% in december to 0.97% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.23% in december to 2.86% in march quarter.
SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: SBFC Finance achieved a ROE of 10.53% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 3.72% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 10.22% and 10.75% respectively.
SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: SBFC Finance has experienced an EPS growth of 42.26% and a revenue growth of 26.55% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has achieved revenue of 10011.26 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of �% in revenue and ∞% in profit for the quarter.
SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹90.0, 10.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Today, SBFC Finance's share price dropped by 3.19% to ₹81.6, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Sahaj Fashions and Chavda Infra are declining, but Crop Life Science, Trident Techlabs, and Shri Balaji Valve Components are all showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Crop Life Science
|714.5
|6.0
|0.85
|745.4
|410.55
|9874.53
|Trident Techlabs
|978.0
|10.75
|1.11
|1087.85
|813.55
|9213.24
|Sahaj Fashions
|81.6
|-2.69
|-3.19
|97.99
|72.23
|8746.61
|Chavda Infra
|1218.0
|-30.3
|-2.43
|1648.6
|960.0
|7985.94
|Shri Balaji Valve Components
|219.0
|10.0
|4.78
|323.0
|131.0
|1294.57
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance stock's high price today reached ₹84.34, while the low price was ₹81.1.
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance share price closed the day at ₹81.6 - a 3.19% lower than the previous closing price.
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SBFC Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|82.25
|10 Days
|84.81
|20 Days
|85.77
|50 Days
|84.44
|100 Days
|86.59
|300 Days
|86.38
SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹90.0, 10.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: SBFC Finance stock's low price for the day was ₹81.1, while the high price reached ₹84.34.
SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SBFC Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|82.25
|10 Days
|84.81
|20 Days
|85.77
|50 Days
|84.44
|100 Days
|86.59
|300 Days
|86.38
SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: Today, SBFC Finance's share price dropped by 3.19% to reach ₹81.6, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Sahaj Fashions and Chavda Infra are both declining, whereas Crop Life Science, Trident Techlabs, and Shri Balaji Valve Components are all seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.05% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Crop Life Science
|714.5
|6.0
|0.85
|745.4
|410.55
|9874.53
|Trident Techlabs
|974.05
|6.8
|0.7
|1087.85
|813.55
|9176.03
|Sahaj Fashions
|81.6
|-2.69
|-3.19
|97.99
|72.23
|8746.61
|Chavda Infra
|1218.0
|-30.3
|-2.43
|1648.6
|960.0
|7985.94
|Shri Balaji Valve Components
|215.0
|6.0
|2.87
|323.0
|131.0
|1270.93
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹90.0, 10.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Today, SBFC Finance's stock price dropped by 3.19% to reach ₹81.6, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Sahaj Fashions and Chavda Infra are declining, whereas Crop Life Science, Trident Techlabs, and Shri Balaji Valve Components are seeing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.22% and 0.19% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Crop Life Science
|714.5
|6.0
|0.85
|745.4
|410.55
|9874.53
|Trident Techlabs
|974.7
|7.45
|0.77
|1087.85
|813.55
|9182.15
|Sahaj Fashions
|81.6
|-2.69
|-3.19
|97.99
|72.23
|8746.61
|Chavda Infra
|1218.0
|-30.3
|-2.43
|1648.6
|960.0
|7985.94
|Shri Balaji Valve Components
|220.0
|11.0
|5.26
|323.0
|131.0
|1300.49
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: The share price of SBFC Finance has decreased by -3.19% and is currently trading at ₹81.60. Over the past year, SBFC Finance shares have plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹81.60. In contrast, Nifty has experienced a 20.76% increase to 22255.60 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.55%
|3 Months
|-6.69%
|6 Months
|-11.16%
|YTD
|-8.72%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹90.0, 10.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹84.34 & ₹81.1 yesterday to end at ₹84.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!