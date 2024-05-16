SBFC Finance Share Price Highlights : SBFC Finance closed today at ₹81.6, down -3.19% from yesterday's ₹84.29

SBFC Finance Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, SBFC Finance opened at ₹84.34 and closed at ₹84.29. The stock reached a high of ₹84.34 and a low of ₹81.10. The market capitalization of SBFC Finance is ₹8746.61 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹97.99 and the 52-week low is ₹72.23. The BSE volume for SBFC Finance was 143,247 shares traded.
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance has a 0.97% MF holding & 2.86% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.89% in december to 0.97% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.23% in december to 2.86% in march quarter.
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance reported a ROE of 10.53% in the last fiscal year and a return on investment of 3.72%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 10.22% and 10.75% respectively.
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance has shown an EPS growth of 42.26% and a revenue growth of 26.55% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 10011.26 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of �% in revenue and ∞% in profit for the quarter.
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Today, SBFC Finance's stock price dropped by 3.19% to ₹81.6, while its counterparts in the market are experiencing mixed results. Sahaj Fashions and Chavda Infra are declining, whereas Crop Life Science, Trident Techlabs, and Shri Balaji Valve Components are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Crop Life Science
|714.5
|6.0
|0.85
|745.4
|410.55
|9874.53
|Trident Techlabs
|1035.45
|56.5
|5.77
|1087.85
|813.55
|9754.44
|Sahaj Fashions
|81.6
|-2.69
|-3.19
|97.99
|72.23
|8746.61
|Chavda Infra
|1218.0
|-30.3
|-2.43
|1648.6
|960.0
|7985.94
|Shri Balaji Valve Components
|245.0
|27.1
|12.44
|323.0
|131.0
|1448.27
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: The share price of SBFC Finance has dropped by -3.19% and is currently trading at ₹81.60. Over the past year, SBFC Finance shares have plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹81.60. In contrast, Nifty has surged by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.2%
|3 Months
|-5.83%
|6 Months
|-9.75%
|YTD
|-7.89%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance closed at ₹84.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹84.34 & ₹81.1 yesterday to end at ₹84.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
