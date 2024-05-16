Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

SBFC Finance Share Price Highlights : SBFC Finance closed today at 81.6, down -3.19% from yesterday's 84.29

13 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

SBFC Finance Share Price Highlights : SBFC Finance stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -3.19 %. The stock closed at 84.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.6 per share. Investors should monitor SBFC Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBFC Finance Share Price Highlights

SBFC Finance Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, SBFC Finance opened at 84.34 and closed at 84.29. The stock reached a high of 84.34 and a low of 81.10. The market capitalization of SBFC Finance is 8746.61 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 97.99 and the 52-week low is 72.23. The BSE volume for SBFC Finance was 143,247 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance has a 0.97% MF holding & 2.86% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.89% in december to 0.97% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.23% in december to 2.86% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:31 PM IST SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance reported a ROE of 10.53% in the last fiscal year and a return on investment of 3.72%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 10.22% and 10.75% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:10 PM IST SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance has shown an EPS growth of 42.26% and a revenue growth of 26.55% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 10011.26 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of �% in revenue and ∞% in profit for the quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:05 PM IST SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Today, SBFC Finance's stock price dropped by 3.19% to 81.6, while its counterparts in the market are experiencing mixed results. Sahaj Fashions and Chavda Infra are declining, whereas Crop Life Science, Trident Techlabs, and Shri Balaji Valve Components are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Crop Life Science714.56.00.85745.4410.559874.53
Trident Techlabs1035.4556.55.771087.85813.559754.44
Sahaj Fashions81.6-2.69-3.1997.9972.238746.61
Chavda Infra1218.0-30.3-2.431648.6960.07985.94
Shri Balaji Valve Components245.027.112.44323.0131.01448.27
16 May 2024, 05:34 PM IST SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance share price live: Today's Price range

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance stock's price fluctuated between the low of 81.1 and the high of 84.34 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 03:55 PM IST SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: SBFC Finance closed today at ₹81.6, down -3.19% from yesterday's ₹84.29

SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: SBFC Finance share price closed the day at 81.6 - a 3.19% lower than the previous closing price.

16 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days82.32
10 Days83.81
20 Days85.70
50 Days84.28
100 Days86.46
300 Days86.35
16 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: SBFC Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SBFC Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: SBFC Finance share price live: Today's Price range

SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: SBFC Finance stock's price fluctuated between a low of 81.1 and a high of 84.34 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days82.32
10 Days83.81
20 Days85.70
50 Days84.28
100 Days86.46
300 Days86.35
16 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SBFC Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Today, SBFC Finance's stock price dropped by 3.19% to reach 81.6, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Sahaj Fashions and Chavda Infra are declining, whereas Crop Life Science, Trident Techlabs, and Shri Balaji Valve Components are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Crop Life Science714.56.00.85745.4410.559874.53
Trident Techlabs1009.4530.53.121087.85813.559509.51
Sahaj Fashions81.6-2.69-3.1997.9972.238746.61
Chavda Infra1218.0-30.3-2.431648.6960.07985.94
Shri Balaji Valve Components228.010.14.64323.0131.01347.78
16 May 2024, 10:01 AM IST SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Today, SBFC Finance's stock price dropped by 3.19% to reach 81.6, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mix of movements. Sahaj Fashions and Chavda Infra are declining, whereas Crop Life Science, Trident Techlabs, and Shri Balaji Valve Components are all seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Crop Life Science714.56.00.85745.4410.559874.53
Trident Techlabs1004.9526.02.661087.85813.559467.12
Sahaj Fashions81.6-2.69-3.1997.9972.238746.61
Chavda Infra1218.0-30.3-2.431648.6960.07985.94
Shri Balaji Valve Components230.012.15.55323.0131.01359.6
16 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: The share price of SBFC Finance has dropped by -3.19% and is currently trading at 81.60. Over the past year, SBFC Finance shares have plummeted by -99999.99% to 81.60. In contrast, Nifty has surged by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.2%
3 Months-5.83%
6 Months-9.75%
YTD-7.89%
1 Year-99999.99%
16 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance closed at ₹84.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 84.34 & 81.1 yesterday to end at 84.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.