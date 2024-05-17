Active Stocks
SBFC Finance Share Price Highlights : SBFC Finance closed today at 81.6, down -3.19% from yesterday's 84.29
SBFC Finance Share Price Highlights : SBFC Finance closed today at ₹81.6, down -3.19% from yesterday's ₹84.29

20 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

SBFC Finance Share Price Highlights : SBFC Finance stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -3.19 %. The stock closed at 84.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.6 per share. Investors should monitor SBFC Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBFC Finance Share Price Highlights Premium
SBFC Finance Share Price Highlights

SBFC Finance Share Price Highlights : SBFC Finance had a stable day with an open price of 84.34 and a close price of 84.29. The stock reached a high of 84.34 and a low of 81.10. The market capitalization stood at 8746.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 97.99 and 72.23 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 143,247 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:01:08 PM IST

SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: SBFC Finance has a 0.97% MF holding & 2.86% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.89% in december to 0.97% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.23% in december to 2.86% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:40:48 PM IST

SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: SBFC Finance's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year is 10.53%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year is 3.72%. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal years will be 10.22% and 10.75% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:00:52 PM IST

SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: SBFC Finance has shown an EPS growth of 42.26% and a revenue growth of 26.55% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 10011.26 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is projected to have a growth in revenue and profit for the quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:35:36 PM IST

SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 90.0, 10.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 80.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 06:01:00 PM IST

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Today, SBFC Finance's share price dropped by 3.19% to reach 81.6, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Sahaj Fashions and Chavda Infra are declining, but Crop Life Science, Trident Techlabs, and Shri Balaji Valve Components are all seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Crop Life Science714.56.00.85745.4410.559874.53
Trident Techlabs1055.1519.71.91087.85813.559940.03
Sahaj Fashions81.6-2.69-3.1997.9972.238746.61
Chavda Infra1218.0-30.3-2.431648.6960.07985.94
Shri Balaji Valve Components253.91.850.73323.0131.01500.88
17 May 2024, 05:33:18 PM IST

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance share price live: Today's Price range

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Today, SBFC Finance stock reached a low price of 81.1 and a high price of 84.34.

17 May 2024, 03:52:28 PM IST

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance closed today at ₹81.6, down -3.19% from yesterday's ₹84.29

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance share price closed the day at 81.6 - a 3.19% lower than the previous closing price.

17 May 2024, 03:03:44 PM IST

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SBFC Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 02:56:08 PM IST

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days81.93
10 Days83.30
20 Days85.66
50 Days84.15
100 Days86.36
300 Days86.33
17 May 2024, 02:10:01 PM IST

17 May 2024, 01:09:35 PM IST

17 May 2024, 12:25:32 PM IST

17 May 2024, 12:25:28 PM IST

17 May 2024, 11:14:34 AM IST

17 May 2024, 11:01:11 AM IST

17 May 2024, 09:53:50 AM IST

17 May 2024, 09:17:14 AM IST

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: The share price of SBFC Finance has dropped by -3.19% today, trading at 81.60. Over the past year, SBFC Finance shares have plummeted by -99999.99% to 81.60. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 22.52% to reach 22403.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.06%
3 Months-7.58%
6 Months-10.04%
YTD-8.84%
1 Year-99999.99%
17 May 2024, 08:31:42 AM IST

17 May 2024, 08:01:32 AM IST

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance closed at ₹84.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 84.34 & 81.1 yesterday to end at 84.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

