SBFC Finance Share Price Highlights : SBFC Finance closed today at ₹81.6, down -3.19% from yesterday's ₹84.29

SBFC Finance Share Price Highlights : SBFC Finance had a stable day with an open price of ₹84.34 and a close price of ₹84.29. The stock reached a high of ₹84.34 and a low of ₹81.10. The market capitalization stood at ₹8746.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹97.99 and ₹72.23 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 143,247 shares traded.
SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: SBFC Finance has a 0.97% MF holding & 2.86% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.89% in december to 0.97% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.23% in december to 2.86% in march quarter.
SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: SBFC Finance's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year is 10.53%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year is 3.72%. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal years will be 10.22% and 10.75% respectively.
SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: SBFC Finance has shown an EPS growth of 42.26% and a revenue growth of 26.55% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 10011.26 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is projected to have a growth in revenue and profit for the quarter.
SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
SBFC Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹90.0, 10.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Today, SBFC Finance's share price dropped by 3.19% to reach ₹81.6, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Sahaj Fashions and Chavda Infra are declining, but Crop Life Science, Trident Techlabs, and Shri Balaji Valve Components are all seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Crop Life Science
|714.5
|6.0
|0.85
|745.4
|410.55
|9874.53
|Trident Techlabs
|1055.15
|19.7
|1.9
|1087.85
|813.55
|9940.03
|Sahaj Fashions
|81.6
|-2.69
|-3.19
|97.99
|72.23
|8746.61
|Chavda Infra
|1218.0
|-30.3
|-2.43
|1648.6
|960.0
|7985.94
|Shri Balaji Valve Components
|253.9
|1.85
|0.73
|323.0
|131.0
|1500.88
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance share price live: Today's Price range
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Today, SBFC Finance stock reached a low price of ₹81.1 and a high price of ₹84.34.
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance closed today at ₹81.6, down -3.19% from yesterday's ₹84.29
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance share price closed the day at ₹81.6 - a 3.19% lower than the previous closing price.
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SBFC Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|81.93
|10 Days
|83.30
|20 Days
|85.66
|50 Days
|84.15
|100 Days
|86.36
|300 Days
|86.33
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: The share price of SBFC Finance has dropped by -3.19% today, trading at ₹81.60. Over the past year, SBFC Finance shares have plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹81.60. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 22.52% to reach 22403.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.06%
|3 Months
|-7.58%
|6 Months
|-10.04%
|YTD
|-8.84%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance closed at ₹84.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹84.34 & ₹81.1 yesterday to end at ₹84.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
