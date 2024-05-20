SBFC Finance Share Price Live blog for 20 May 2024

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : SBFC Finance opened at ₹84.34 and closed at ₹84.29 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹84.34 and a low of ₹81.10 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹8746.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹97.99 and the 52-week low is ₹72.23. The BSE volume for the day was 143,247 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Today, SBFC Finance's share price dropped by 3.19% to reach ₹81.6, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Trident Techlabs, Sahaj Fashions, Shri Balaji Valve Components, and Chavda Infra are all declining, while Crop Life Science is showing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Crop Life Science
|714.5
|6.0
|0.85
|745.4
|410.55
|9874.53
|Trident Techlabs
|1045.75
|-5.25
|-0.5
|1087.85
|813.55
|9851.48
|Sahaj Fashions
|81.6
|-2.69
|-3.19
|97.99
|72.23
|8746.61
|Shri Balaji Valve Components
|245.05
|-6.15
|-2.45
|323.0
|131.0
|1448.56
|Chavda Infra
|1218.0
|-30.3
|-2.43
|1648.6
|960.0
|7985.94
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance's stock price dropped by 3.19% today, trading at ₹81.60. Over the past year, SBFC Finance shares plummeted by 99999.99% to ₹81.60. In contrast, Nifty surged by 23.61% to reach 22502.00 in the same 1-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.03%
|3 Months
|-9.68%
|6 Months
|-10.39%
|YTD
|-8.39%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹84.34 & ₹81.1 yesterday to end at ₹84.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
