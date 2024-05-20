Hello User
SBFC Finance Share Price Live blog for 20 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : SBFC Finance stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -3.19 %. The stock closed at 84.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.6 per share. Investors should monitor SBFC Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : SBFC Finance opened at 84.34 and closed at 84.29 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 84.34 and a low of 81.10 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 8746.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 97.99 and the 52-week low is 72.23. The BSE volume for the day was 143,247 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Today, SBFC Finance's share price dropped by 3.19% to reach 81.6, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Trident Techlabs, Sahaj Fashions, Shri Balaji Valve Components, and Chavda Infra are all declining, while Crop Life Science is showing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Crop Life Science714.56.00.85745.4410.559874.53
Trident Techlabs1045.75-5.25-0.51087.85813.559851.48
Sahaj Fashions81.6-2.69-3.1997.9972.238746.61
Shri Balaji Valve Components245.05-6.15-2.45323.0131.01448.56
Chavda Infra1218.0-30.3-2.431648.6960.07985.94
20 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance's stock price dropped by 3.19% today, trading at 81.60. Over the past year, SBFC Finance shares plummeted by 99999.99% to 81.60. In contrast, Nifty surged by 23.61% to reach 22502.00 in the same 1-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.03%
3 Months-9.68%
6 Months-10.39%
YTD-8.39%
1 Year-99999.99%
20 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: SBFC Finance closed at ₹84.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SBFC Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 84.34 & 81.1 yesterday to end at 84.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

