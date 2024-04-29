Hello User
SBFC Finance Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:21 PM IST Trade
Livemint

SBFC Finance stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 2.85 %. The stock closed at 90.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.03 per share. Investors should monitor SBFC Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBFC Finance Stock Price Today

SBFC Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SBFC Finance opened at 92.53 and closed at 90.45. The high for the day was 95.45, and the low was 92. The market capitalization stood at 9971.78 crore. The 52-week high was 97.99, and the 52-week low was 72.23. The BSE volume was 479736 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days88.13
10 Days86.72
20 Days84.69
50 Days85.01
100 Days86.92
300 Days86.47
29 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST SBFC Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SBFC Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 11:22 AM IST SBFC Finance share price Today :SBFC Finance closed at ₹90.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 95.45 & 92 yesterday to end at 90.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

