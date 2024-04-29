SBFC Finance Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

SBFC Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SBFC Finance opened at ₹92.53 and closed at ₹90.45. The high for the day was ₹95.45, and the low was ₹92. The market capitalization stood at ₹9971.78 crore. The 52-week high was ₹97.99, and the 52-week low was ₹72.23. The BSE volume was 479736 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|88.13
|10 Days
|86.72
|20 Days
|84.69
|50 Days
|85.01
|100 Days
|86.92
|300 Days
|86.47
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SBFC Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The stock traded in the range of ₹95.45 & ₹92 yesterday to end at ₹90.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!