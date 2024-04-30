SBFC Finance share price Today Live Updates : SBFC Finance closed today at ₹87.47, down -4.45% from yesterday's ₹91.54

SBFC Finance Share Price Today : SBFC Finance's stock opened at ₹92.53 and closed at ₹90.45 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹95.45, while the low was ₹91.05. The market capitalization was ₹9812.07 crore. The 52-week high was ₹97.99, and the 52-week low was ₹72.23. The BSE volume for the day was 620,667 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SBFC Finance share price NSE Live : Shareholding information
SBFC Finance has a 0.97% MF holding & 2.86% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.89% in december to 0.97% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.23% in december to 2.86% in march quarter.
SBFC Finance share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency
SBFC Finance has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.94% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a Return on Investment (ROI) value of 2.96% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 10.22% and 10.75% respectively.
SBFC Finance share price Live : Financial performance
SBFC Finance has experienced an EPS growth of 61.60% and a revenue growth of 18.35% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 9323.00 cr, which is 29.85% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of �% in revenue and ∞% in profit for the quarter.
SBFC Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹90.0, 2.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹80.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹115.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
SBFC Finance share price live: Stock Peers
Today, SBFC Finance's share price dropped by 4.45% to ₹87.47, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Juniper Hotels, Redtape, and Happy Forgings are declining, whereas Netweb Technologies India is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Juniper Hotels
|469.85
|-8.85
|-1.85
|538.0
|361.2
|8105.02
|Redtape
|733.0
|-6.55
|-0.89
|741.8
|410.55
|10130.2
|SBFC Finance
|87.47
|-4.07
|-4.45
|97.99
|72.23
|9308.65
|Netweb Technologies India
|1692.0
|13.85
|0.83
|1891.15
|739.7
|8616.34
|Happy Forgings
|940.4
|-13.5
|-1.42
|1087.85
|813.55
|8859.03
SBFC Finance share price live: Today's Price range
SBFC Finance stock's price fluctuated between ₹86.73 as the low and ₹89.75 as the high on the current day.
SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed today at ₹87.47, down -4.45% from yesterday's ₹91.54
SBFC Finance share price closed the day at ₹87.47 - a 4.45% lower than the previous closing price.
SBFC Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|88.13
|10 Days
|86.72
|20 Days
|84.69
|50 Days
|85.01
|100 Days
|86.92
|300 Days
|86.47
SBFC Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SBFC Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
SBFC Finance share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of SBFC Finance has dropped by 3% to reach ₹88.79, in alignment with the downward trend seen in its peer companies like Juniper Hotels, Redtape, Netweb Technologies India, and Happy Forgings. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also decreased by 0.44% and 0.39% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Juniper Hotels
|473.6
|-5.1
|-1.07
|538.0
|361.2
|8169.71
|Redtape
|731.2
|-8.35
|-1.13
|741.8
|410.55
|10105.32
|SBFC Finance
|88.79
|-2.75
|-3.0
|97.99
|72.23
|9449.13
|Netweb Technologies India
|1662.95
|-15.2
|-0.91
|1891.15
|739.7
|8468.4
|Happy Forgings
|947.7
|-6.2
|-0.65
|1087.85
|813.55
|8927.8
SBFC Finance share price live: Stock Peers
Today, SBFC Finance's stock price has dropped by 3.44% to reach ₹88.39, reflecting the trend seen in other companies in the same industry. Juniper Hotels, Redtape, Netweb Technologies India, and Happy Forgings are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.29% and 0.4% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Juniper Hotels
|477.35
|-1.35
|-0.28
|538.0
|361.2
|8234.4
|Redtape
|731.4
|-8.15
|-1.1
|741.8
|410.55
|10108.09
|SBFC Finance
|88.39
|-3.15
|-3.44
|97.99
|72.23
|9406.56
|Netweb Technologies India
|1675.55
|-2.6
|-0.15
|1891.15
|739.7
|8532.57
|Happy Forgings
|950.95
|-2.95
|-0.31
|1087.85
|813.55
|8958.41
SBFC Finance share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of SBFC Finance has decreased by 2.27%, currently trading at ₹89.46. Over the past year, SBFC Finance shares have plummeted by 99999.99% to ₹89.46. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.15%
|3 Months
|-1.51%
|6 Months
|9.69%
|YTD
|2.52%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed at ₹90.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹95.45 & ₹91.05 yesterday to end at ₹90.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
