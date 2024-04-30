SBFC Finance share price Today Live Updates : SBFC Finance closed today at ₹87.47, down -4.45% from yesterday's ₹91.54

17 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:02 PM IST Trade

SBFC Finance stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -4.45 %. The stock closed at 91.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.47 per share. Investors should monitor SBFC Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.