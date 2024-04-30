Hello User
SBFC Finance share price Today Live Updates : SBFC Finance closed today at 87.47, down -4.45% from yesterday's 91.54

17 min read . 30 Apr 2024

17 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

SBFC Finance stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -4.45 %. The stock closed at 91.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 87.47 per share. Investors should monitor SBFC Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBFC Finance Stock Price Today

SBFC Finance Share Price Today : SBFC Finance's stock opened at 92.53 and closed at 90.45 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 95.45, while the low was 91.05. The market capitalization was 9812.07 crore. The 52-week high was 97.99, and the 52-week low was 72.23. The BSE volume for the day was 620,667 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:02 PM IST SBFC Finance share price NSE Live : Shareholding information

SBFC Finance has a 0.97% MF holding & 2.86% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.89% in december to 0.97% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.23% in december to 2.86% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:32 PM IST SBFC Finance share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency

SBFC Finance has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.94% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a Return on Investment (ROI) value of 2.96% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 10.22% and 10.75% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:01 PM IST SBFC Finance share price Live : Financial performance

SBFC Finance has experienced an EPS growth of 61.60% and a revenue growth of 18.35% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 9323.00 cr, which is 29.85% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of �% in revenue and ∞% in profit for the quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:30 PM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 90.0, 2.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 80.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 115.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 06:08 PM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Stock Peers

Today, SBFC Finance's share price dropped by 4.45% to 87.47, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Juniper Hotels, Redtape, and Happy Forgings are declining, whereas Netweb Technologies India is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Juniper Hotels469.85-8.85-1.85538.0361.28105.02
Redtape733.0-6.55-0.89741.8410.5510130.2
SBFC Finance87.47-4.07-4.4597.9972.239308.65
Netweb Technologies India1692.013.850.831891.15739.78616.34
Happy Forgings940.4-13.5-1.421087.85813.558859.03
30 Apr 2024, 05:31 PM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Today's Price range

SBFC Finance stock's price fluctuated between 86.73 as the low and 89.75 as the high on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 03:49 PM IST SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed today at ₹87.47, down -4.45% from yesterday's ₹91.54

SBFC Finance share price closed the day at 87.47 - a 4.45% lower than the previous closing price.

30 Apr 2024, 03:00 PM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days88.13
10 Days86.72
20 Days84.69
50 Days85.01
100 Days86.92
300 Days86.47
30 Apr 2024, 02:57 PM IST SBFC Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SBFC Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 01:01 PM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Today, SBFC Finance stock reached a low of 88.21 and a high of 89.75.

30 Apr 2024, 12:25 PM IST SBFC Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SBFC Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 11:16 AM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of SBFC Finance has dropped by 3% to reach 88.79, in alignment with the downward trend seen in its peer companies like Juniper Hotels, Redtape, Netweb Technologies India, and Happy Forgings. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also decreased by 0.44% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Juniper Hotels473.6-5.1-1.07538.0361.28169.71
Redtape731.2-8.35-1.13741.8410.5510105.32
SBFC Finance88.79-2.75-3.097.9972.239449.13
Netweb Technologies India1662.95-15.2-0.911891.15739.78468.4
Happy Forgings947.7-6.2-0.651087.85813.558927.8
30 Apr 2024, 09:55 AM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Stock Peers

Today, SBFC Finance's stock price has dropped by 3.44% to reach 88.39, reflecting the trend seen in other companies in the same industry. Juniper Hotels, Redtape, Netweb Technologies India, and Happy Forgings are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.29% and 0.4% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Juniper Hotels477.35-1.35-0.28538.0361.28234.4
Redtape731.4-8.15-1.1741.8410.5510108.09
SBFC Finance88.39-3.15-3.4497.9972.239406.56
Netweb Technologies India1675.55-2.6-0.151891.15739.78532.57
Happy Forgings950.95-2.95-0.311087.85813.558958.41
30 Apr 2024, 09:18 AM IST SBFC Finance share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of SBFC Finance has decreased by 2.27%, currently trading at 89.46. Over the past year, SBFC Finance shares have plummeted by 99999.99% to 89.46. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.15%
3 Months-1.51%
6 Months9.69%
YTD2.52%
1 Year-99999.99%
30 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST SBFC Finance share price Live :SBFC Finance closed at ₹90.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 95.45 & 91.05 yesterday to end at 90.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

