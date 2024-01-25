Hello User
SBI Cards share price Today Live Updates : SBI Cards shares plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SBI Cards stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 746.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 741.25 per share. Investors should monitor SBI Cards stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBI Cards Stock Price Today

SBI Cards Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Cards (SBICARD) opened at 735 and closed at 729.95. The stock reached a high of 749.4 and a low of 725.7 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Cards is 71,165.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 932.35, while the 52-week low is 690.9. The BSE volume for SBI Cards was 104,129 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:25 AM IST SBI Cards share price Today :SBI Cards trading at ₹741.25, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹746.15

The current data of SBI Cards stock shows that the stock price is 741.25 with a percent change of -0.66. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Additionally, the net change is -4.9, suggesting a decrease of 4.9 in the stock price.

25 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST SBI Cards share price Live :SBI Cards closed at ₹729.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI Cards recorded a volume of 104,129 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 729.95.

