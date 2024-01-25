SBI Cards share price Today Live Updates : SBI Cards shares plunge in trading today

SBI Cards Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Cards (SBICARD) opened at ₹735 and closed at ₹729.95. The stock reached a high of ₹749.4 and a low of ₹725.7 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Cards is ₹71,165.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹932.35, while the 52-week low is ₹690.9. The BSE volume for SBI Cards was 104,129 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of SBI Cards stock shows that the stock price is ₹741.25 with a percent change of -0.66. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Additionally, the net change is -4.9, suggesting a decrease of 4.9 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, SBI Cards recorded a volume of 104,129 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹729.95.
