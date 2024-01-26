SBI Cards share price Today Live Updates : SBI Cards Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

SBI Cards Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Cards' open price was ₹747.65 and the close price was ₹746.15. The stock had a high of ₹763 and a low of ₹733. The market capitalization of SBI Cards is ₹72,244.89 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹932.35 and the 52-week low was ₹690.9. The BSE volume for SBI Cards was 83,878 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.28%
|3 Months
|-12.14%
|6 Months
|-11.42%
|YTD
|0.03%
|1 Year
|6.26%
The current stock price of SBI Cards is ₹759.85, which represents a 1.84% increase. This means that the stock has gone up by ₹13.7.
On the last day of trading for SBI Cards on the BSE, there were 83,878 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹746.15.
