SBI Cards share price Today Live Updates : SBI Cards Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
SBI Cards stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 746.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 759.85 per share. Investors should monitor SBI Cards stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBI Cards Stock Price Today

SBI Cards Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Cards' open price was 747.65 and the close price was 746.15. The stock had a high of 763 and a low of 733. The market capitalization of SBI Cards is 72,244.89 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 932.35 and the 52-week low was 690.9. The BSE volume for SBI Cards was 83,878 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST SBI Cards share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.28%
3 Months-12.14%
6 Months-11.42%
YTD0.03%
1 Year6.26%
26 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST SBI Cards share price Today :SBI Cards trading at ₹759.85, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹746.15

The current stock price of SBI Cards is 759.85, which represents a 1.84% increase. This means that the stock has gone up by 13.7.

26 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST SBI Cards share price Live :SBI Cards closed at ₹746.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Cards on the BSE, there were 83,878 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 746.15.

