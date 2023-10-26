comScore
SBI Cards share price Today Live Updates : SBI Cards closed today at ₹772.95, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹776.25

21 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Livemint

SBI Cards stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 776.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 772.95 per share. Investors should monitor SBI Cards stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBI CardsPremium
SBI Cards

On the last day, the SBI Cards opened at a price of 775.05 and closed at 774.4. The high for the day was 781.9, while the low was 768.65. The market capitalization of SBI Cards is 73,731.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 932.35, while the 52-week low is 690.9. The BSE volume for the day was 24,679 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:39:58 PM IST

Today, the closing price of SBI Cards stock was 772.95, which represents a decrease of 0.43% from the previous day's closing price of 776.25. The net change in the stock price was -3.3.

26 Oct 2023, 06:18:50 PM IST

SBI Cards share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1137.0-9.7-0.851284.45658.093465.99
Power Finance Corp231.5-5.6-2.36258.1584.0876397.36
SBI Cards & Payment Services772.95-3.3-0.43932.35690.973126.82
Shriram Finance1795.0-22.5-1.241974.951185.3567209.7
One 97 Communications876.35-39.6-4.32998.3439.655542.03
26 Oct 2023, 05:32:01 PM IST

SBI Cards & Payment Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SBI Cards & Payment Services stock today was 767.7, while the high price reached 776.9.

26 Oct 2023, 03:33:16 PM IST

SBI Cards October futures opened at 776.35 as against previous close of 776.5

SBI Cards, a leading credit card issuer in India, is currently trading at a spot price of 773.3. The bid price and offer price stand at 773.35 and 774.25 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 800. The stock has an open interest of 1,293,600 contracts. SBI Cards is a popular choice for investors looking to capitalize on the growing credit card market in India.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:31:07 PM IST

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd stock is 695.55, while the 52 week high price is 933.00.

26 Oct 2023, 03:07:09 PM IST

The current data for SBI Cards stock shows that the price is 774.7 with a percent change of -0.2. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -1.55, indicating a decrease of 1.55. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in value.

Click here for SBI Cards Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 02:37:11 PM IST

The current data of SBI Cards stock shows that the stock price is 771.7. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -4.55, indicating a decline in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:16:29 PM IST

SBI Cards October futures opened at 776.35 as against previous close of 776.5

SBI Cards is currently trading at a spot price of 769.4. The bid price is 767.75 and the offer price is 768.1. The offer quantity is 800 and the bid quantity is 2400. The open interest stands at 1,293,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 02:14:59 PM IST

SBI Cards & Payment Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SBI Cards & Payment Services stock today was 767.7, while the high price was 775.8.

26 Oct 2023, 01:56:29 PM IST

The current stock price of SBI Cards is 769.65. It has experienced a decrease of 0.85% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -6.6.

Click here for SBI Cards Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 01:32:59 PM IST

SBI Cards share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days791.04
10 Days793.84
20 Days791.85
50 Days817.18
100 Days845.75
300 Days809.68
26 Oct 2023, 01:26:43 PM IST

SBI Cards & Payment Services share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of SBI Cards & Payment Services reached a low of 767.7 and a high of 775.8 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:20:19 PM IST

The current data for SBI Cards stock shows that the price is 773.3. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.95, which means the stock has decreased by 2.95.

26 Oct 2023, 12:58:42 PM IST

SBI Cards Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:42:45 PM IST

SBI Cards October futures opened at 776.35 as against previous close of 776.5

SBI Cards, the financial services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 772.8. The bid price is 771.25, indicating the maximum price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 771.9, indicating the minimum price a seller is willing to accept. The bid quantity is 1600, suggesting the number of shares buyers want to purchase, and the offer quantity is 800, indicating the number of shares sellers want to sell. The open interest stands at 1309600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:30:16 PM IST

The current data of SBI Cards stock shows that the stock price is 772.15. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.1, suggesting a decrease of 4.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 12:30:02 PM IST

SBI Cards share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1125.7-21.0-1.831284.45658.092537.08
Power Finance Corp229.95-7.15-3.02258.1584.0875885.84
SBI Cards & Payment Services772.3-3.95-0.51932.35690.973065.33
Shriram Finance1778.3-39.2-2.161974.951185.3566584.4
One 97 Communications883.1-32.85-3.59998.3439.655969.84
26 Oct 2023, 12:17:46 PM IST

SBI Cards & Payment Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for SBI Cards & Payment Services stock is 767.7, while the high price is 775.8.

26 Oct 2023, 11:53:46 AM IST

The current data for SBI Cards stock shows that its price is 771.1. There has been a 0.66% decrease in its value, resulting in a net change of -5.15.

Click here for SBI Cards News

26 Oct 2023, 11:38:13 AM IST

SBI Cards share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1117.65-29.05-2.531284.45658.091875.34
Power Finance Corp229.0-8.1-3.42258.1584.0875572.33
SBI Cards & Payment Services770.3-5.95-0.77932.35690.972876.11
Shriram Finance1762.5-55.0-3.031974.951185.3565992.81
One 97 Communications884.25-31.7-3.46998.3439.656042.72
26 Oct 2023, 11:27:24 AM IST

SBI Cards October futures opened at 776.35 as against previous close of 776.5

SBI Cards is currently trading at a spot price of 769.5. The bid price is 767.9 and the offer price is 768.75. The offer quantity is 800 and the bid quantity is also 800. The open interest for SBI Cards is 1485600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:16:08 AM IST

The current data for SBI Cards stock shows that the price is 769.55. There has been a percent change of -0.86, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.7, meaning that the stock has decreased by 6.7 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 11:15:14 AM IST

SBI Cards & Payment Services share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of SBI Cards & Payment Services reached a low price of 767.9 and a high price of 775.8 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:43:39 AM IST

The current data of SBI Cards stock shows that the price is 772.6 with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -3.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:40:21 AM IST

SBI Cards share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1124.65-22.05-1.921284.45658.092450.77
Power Finance Corp230.3-6.8-2.87258.1584.0876001.34
SBI Cards & Payment Services772.9-3.35-0.43932.35690.973122.09
Shriram Finance1770.4-47.1-2.591974.951185.3566288.61
One 97 Communications885.35-30.6-3.34998.3439.656112.44
26 Oct 2023, 10:21:06 AM IST

SBI Cards & Payment Services share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of SBI Cards & Payment Services reached a low price of 767.9 and a high price of 775.8 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:15:27 AM IST

SBI Cards October futures opened at 776.35 as against previous close of 776.5

SBI Cards is currently trading at a spot price of 769.6. The bid price is 768.75 and the offer price is 769.85. There are 800 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 800 shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for SBI Cards is 1,527,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 10:01:21 AM IST

The current data for SBI Cards stock shows that the price is 770.2, with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -6.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.78% and the value has decreased by 6.05.

26 Oct 2023, 09:53:15 AM IST

SBI Cards Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:31:42 AM IST

SBI Cards share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.41%
3 Months-7.03%
6 Months0.18%
YTD-2.25%
1 Year-7.96%
26 Oct 2023, 09:15:12 AM IST

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Cards is 770.05. There has been a decrease of 0.8% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -6.2.

26 Oct 2023, 08:08:40 AM IST

SBI Cards share price Live :SBI Cards closed at ₹774.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI Cards had a BSE volume of 24,679 shares. The closing price for the day was 774.4.

