SBI Cards share price Today Live Updates : SBI Cards closed today at ₹772.95, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹776.25

On the last day, the SBI Cards opened at a price of ₹775.05 and closed at ₹774.4. The high for the day was ₹781.9, while the low was ₹768.65. The market capitalization of SBI Cards is ₹73,731.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹932.35, while the 52-week low is ₹690.9. The BSE volume for the day was 24,679 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

SBI Cards share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1137.0 -9.7 -0.85 1284.45 658.0 93465.99 Power Finance Corp 231.5 -5.6 -2.36 258.15 84.08 76397.36 SBI Cards & Payment Services 772.95 -3.3 -0.43 932.35 690.9 73126.82 Shriram Finance 1795.0 -22.5 -1.24 1974.95 1185.35 67209.7 One 97 Communications 876.35 -39.6 -4.32 998.3 439.6 55542.03

SBI Cards October futures opened at 776.35 as against previous close of 776.5 SBI Cards, a leading credit card issuer in India, is currently trading at a spot price of 773.3. The bid price and offer price stand at 773.35 and 774.25 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 800. The stock has an open interest of 1,293,600 contracts. SBI Cards is a popular choice for investors looking to capitalize on the growing credit card market in India.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd stock is 695.55, while the 52 week high price is 933.00.

SBI Cards share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 791.04 10 Days 793.84 20 Days 791.85 50 Days 817.18 100 Days 845.75 300 Days 809.68

SBI Cards share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.41% 3 Months -7.03% 6 Months 0.18% YTD -2.25% 1 Year -7.96%

SBI Cards share price Live :SBI Cards closed at ₹774.4 on last trading day On the last day of trading, SBI Cards had a BSE volume of 24,679 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹774.4.