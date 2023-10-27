Hello User
SBI Cards share price Today Live Updates : SBI Cards closed today at 791.05, up 2.34% from yesterday's 772.95

27 Oct 2023
Livemint

SBI Cards stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 2.34 %. The stock closed at 772.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 791.05 per share. Investors should monitor SBI Cards stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBI Cards

On the last day of trading, the open price of SBI Cards was 770.05 and the close price was 776.25. The stock reached a high of 776.9 and a low of 767.7. The market capitalization of SBI Cards is currently at 73,417.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 932.35 and the 52-week low is 690.9. The BSE volume for SBI Cards was 33,312 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST SBI Cards share price update :SBI Cards closed today at ₹791.05, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹772.95

Today, the closing price of SBI Cards stock was 791.05, with a percent change of 2.34 and a net change of 18.1. This indicates that the stock price increased by 2.34% compared to the previous day's closing price of 772.95.

27 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST SBI Cards share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1168.233.652.971284.45658.096030.75
Power Finance Corp237.67.43.21258.1584.0878410.42
SBI Cards & Payment Services791.0518.12.34932.35690.974839.21
Shriram Finance1936.0138.357.71974.951185.3572489.12
One 97 Communications895.8519.52.23998.3439.656777.92
27 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST SBI Cards & Payment Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SBI Cards & Payment Services stock today is 777, while the high price is 796.7.

27 Oct 2023, 03:44 PM IST SBI Cards October futures opened at 771.7 as against previous close of 778.2

SBI Cards is currently trading at a spot price of 795.15. The bid price is 800.45 with a bid quantity of 1600, and the offer price is 800.9 with an offer quantity of 800. The open interest for SBI Cards is 8,819,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:31 PM IST SBI Cards share price NSE Live :SBI Cards trading at ₹788.2, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹772.95

The current data of SBI Cards stock shows that the price is 788.2, with a percent change of 1.97 and a net change of 15.25. This means that the stock has increased by 1.97% and has gained 15.25 points.

27 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST SBI Cards & Payment Services share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SBI Cards & Payment Services reached a low of 777 and a high of 786.75 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:06 PM IST SBI Cards October futures opened at 771.7 as against previous close of 778.2

SBI Cards is currently trading at a spot price of 784.85. The bid price is 789.3 with a bid quantity of 2400, while the offer price is 790.0 with an offer quantity of 3200. The open interest stands at 8773600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 01:46 PM IST SBI Cards share price update :SBI Cards trading at ₹785.65, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹772.95

The current stock price of SBI Cards is 785.65, which represents a 1.64% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 12.7.

27 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST SBI Cards share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days785.32
10 Days792.31
20 Days791.29
50 Days815.25
100 Days844.36
300 Days809.63
27 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST SBI Cards share price Today :SBI Cards trading at ₹781.5, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹772.95

The current stock price of SBI Cards is 781.5, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 8.55. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.11% or 8.55 points.

27 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST SBI Cards & Payment Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SBI Cards & Payment Services stock today was 777, while the high price reached 786.

27 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST SBI Cards Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST SBI Cards October futures opened at 771.7 as against previous close of 778.2

SBI Cards is currently trading at a spot price of 784.85. The bid price is 787.5 with a bid quantity of 800, while the offer price is 787.85 with an offer quantity of 1600. The open interest stands at 8,700,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST SBI Cards share price Today :SBI Cards trading at ₹784.25, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹772.95

The stock price of SBI Cards is currently at 784.25. It has seen a percent change of 1.46, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 11.3, suggesting a positive movement.

27 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST SBI Cards & Payment Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low for SBI Cards & Payment Services stock is 777, while the high is 786.

27 Oct 2023, 11:47 AM IST SBI Cards share price update :SBI Cards trading at ₹784.5, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹772.95

The current data for SBI Cards stock shows that the stock price is 784.5, with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 11.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.49% and has seen a net gain of 11.55.

27 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST SBI Cards & Payment Services share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SBI Cards & Payment Services reached a low of 777 and a high of 783.95 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:05 AM IST SBI Cards share price Live :SBI Cards trading at ₹781.3, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹772.95

The current data for SBI Cards stock shows that the price is 781.3 with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 8.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.08% and has gained 8.35 points.

Click here for SBI Cards Dividend

27 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST SBI Cards share price NSE Live :SBI Cards trading at ₹778.05, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹772.95

The current stock price of SBI Cards is 778.05, with a net change of 5.1, representing a 0.66 percent increase. This suggests that the stock has experienced a moderate upward movement.

27 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST SBI Cards & Payment Services share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of SBI Cards & Payment Services reached a low of 777 and a high of 783.95 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST SBI Cards October futures opened at 771.7 as against previous close of 778.2

SBI Cards is currently trading at a spot price of 782. The bid price is 784.0 and the offer price is 784.3. The offer quantity is 4800 and the bid quantity is 1600. The open interest for SBI Cards is 8602400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST SBI Cards Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST SBI Cards share price update :SBI Cards trading at ₹772.95, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹776.25

The current price of SBI Cards stock is 772.95, which represents a 0.43% decrease from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -3.3, indicating a decrease in value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST SBI Cards share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.33%
3 Months-5.5%
6 Months-1.49%
YTD-2.89%
1 Year-8.56%
27 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST SBI Cards share price Today :SBI Cards trading at ₹772.95, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹776.25

The current data for SBI Cards stock shows that the price is 772.95. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.3, indicating a decrease of 3.3 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price has seen a small decrease in recent trading.

27 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST SBI Cards share price Live :SBI Cards closed at ₹776.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Cards on the BSE, a total of 33,312 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 776.25.

