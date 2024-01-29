Hello User
SBI Cards Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
SBI Cards stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 746.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 759.85 per share. Investors should monitor SBI Cards stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBI Cards Stock Price Today

SBI Cards Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI Cards was 747.65, while the closing price was slightly lower at 746.15. The stock saw a high of 763 and a low of 733 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Cards is currently at 72,244.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 932.35, while the 52-week low is 690.9. The stock had a trading volume of 83,878 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST SBI Cards share price Live :SBI Cards closed at ₹746.15 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, the BSE volume for SBI Cards on the last day was 83,878 shares. The closing price for SBI Cards on that day was 746.15.

