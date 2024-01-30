Hello User
SBI Cards share price Today Live Updates : SBI Cards sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST
SBI Cards stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 715.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 717.5 per share. Investors should monitor SBI Cards stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBI Cards Stock Price Today

SBI Cards Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Cards opened at 715.05 and closed at 759.85. The stock's high for the day was 732.95, while the low was 710.5. The market capitalization of SBI Cards is 68,037.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 932.35, and the 52-week low is 690.9. The BSE volume for the day was 497,622 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST SBI Cards & Payment Services share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SBI Cards & Payment Services reached a low of 715.8 and a high of 720.85 on the current day.

30 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST SBI Cards Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST SBI Cards share price Live :SBI Cards trading at ₹717.5, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹715.6

The current stock price of SBI Cards is 717.5, with a net change of 1.9 and a percent change of 0.27. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST SBI Cards January futures opened at 691.95 as against previous close of 687.15

SBI Cards, a leading credit card provider, currently has a spot price of 715.55. The bid price is 693.05 and the offer price is 693.85, with an offer quantity of 1600 and a bid quantity of 800. The stock has a high open interest of 20402400, indicating strong market participation. Investors can consider these data points when making decisions regarding SBI Cards.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST SBI Cards share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.49%
3 Months-15.02%
6 Months-16.34%
YTD-5.81%
1 Year2.32%
30 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST SBI Cards share price Today :SBI Cards trading at ₹715.6, down -5.82% from yesterday's ₹759.85

The current data for SBI Cards stock shows that the price is 715.6, with a percent change of -5.82 and a net change of -44.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop in both percentage and net change.

30 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST SBI Cards share price Live :SBI Cards closed at ₹759.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Cards on the BSE, there were 497,622 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 759.85.

