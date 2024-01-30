SBI Cards share price Today Live Updates : SBI Cards sees bullish trading today

SBI Cards Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Cards opened at ₹715.05 and closed at ₹759.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹732.95, while the low was ₹710.5. The market capitalization of SBI Cards is ₹68,037.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹932.35, and the 52-week low is ₹690.9. The BSE volume for the day was 497,622 shares.
The stock price of SBI Cards & Payment Services reached a low of ₹715.8 and a high of ₹720.85 on the current day.
The current stock price of SBI Cards is ₹717.5, with a net change of 1.9 and a percent change of 0.27. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
SBI Cards, a leading credit card provider, currently has a spot price of 715.55. The bid price is 693.05 and the offer price is 693.85, with an offer quantity of 1600 and a bid quantity of 800. The stock has a high open interest of 20402400, indicating strong market participation. Investors can consider these data points when making decisions regarding SBI Cards.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.49%
|3 Months
|-15.02%
|6 Months
|-16.34%
|YTD
|-5.81%
|1 Year
|2.32%
The current data for SBI Cards stock shows that the price is ₹715.6, with a percent change of -5.82 and a net change of -44.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop in both percentage and net change.
On the last day of trading for SBI Cards on the BSE, there were 497,622 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹759.85.
