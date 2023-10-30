SBI Cards share price Today Live Updates : SBI Cards sees decline in trading today

On the last day, SBI Cards opened at ₹783.95 and closed at ₹772.95. The stock had a high of ₹796.7 and a low of ₹777. The market capitalization of SBI Cards is ₹75,137.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹932.35 and the 52-week low is ₹690.9. The BSE volume for SBI Cards was 61,865 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of SBI Cards stock shows that the price is ₹739.35 with a percent change of -6.54% and a net change of -51.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value, with a negative change of 6.54%. The net change of -51.7 suggests that the stock has lost 51.7 points. Overall, this data indicates a decline in the value of SBI Cards stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.03%
|3 Months
|-4.36%
|6 Months
|2.35%
|YTD
|-0.64%
|1 Year
|-7.89%
The current data for SBI Cards stock shows that it is trading at a price of ₹791.05. There has been a 2.34% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 18.1 points.
On the last day of trading, SBI Cards on the BSE had a total volume of 61,865 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹772.95.
