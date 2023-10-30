SBI Cards share price Today Live Updates : SBI Cards sees decline in trading today

On the last day, SBI Cards opened at ₹783.95 and closed at ₹772.95. The stock had a high of ₹796.7 and a low of ₹777. The market capitalization of SBI Cards is ₹75,137.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹932.35 and the 52-week low is ₹690.9. The BSE volume for SBI Cards was 61,865 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.