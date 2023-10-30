Hello User
SBI Cards share price Today Live Updates : SBI Cards sees decline in trading today

3 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
SBI Cards stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -6.54 %. The stock closed at 791.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 739.35 per share. Investors should monitor SBI Cards stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, SBI Cards opened at 783.95 and closed at 772.95. The stock had a high of 796.7 and a low of 777. The market capitalization of SBI Cards is 75,137.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 932.35 and the 52-week low is 690.9. The BSE volume for SBI Cards was 61,865 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST SBI Cards share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.03%
3 Months-4.36%
6 Months2.35%
YTD-0.64%
1 Year-7.89%
30 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST SBI Cards share price Live :SBI Cards closed at ₹772.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI Cards on the BSE had a total volume of 61,865 shares. The closing price for the stock was 772.95.

