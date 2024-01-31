SBI Cards share price Today Live Updates : SBI Cards Stock Plummets in Trading Today

SBI Cards Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI Cards was ₹716.35 and the close price was ₹713. The stock's high and low prices were both ₹716.35. The market capitalization of SBI Cards is ₹68,109 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹932.35 and the 52-week low is ₹690.9. The stock had a BSE volume of 579 shares on that day. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for SBI Cards Top active call options for SBI Cards at 31 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹720.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹3.1 (-1.59%) & ₹13.75 (+7.84%) respectively. Top active put options for SBI Cards at 31 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹700.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹5.55 (-16.54%) & ₹22.15 (-11.93%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

SBI Cards share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1190.0 -24.3 -2.0 1309.75 696.55 97822.8 Shriram Finance 2425.3 -28.0 -1.14 2495.6 1190.0 90809.85 SBI Cards & Payment Services 708.95 -4.05 -0.57 932.35 690.9 67071.94 Muthoot Finance 1388.55 -2.7 -0.19 1537.4 911.4 55743.09 One 97 Communications 760.25 -0.85 -0.11 998.3 502.65 48183.75

SBI Cards & Payment Services share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of SBI Cards & Payment Services reached a low of ₹710.1 and a high of ₹717 on the current day.

SBI Cards January futures opened at 696.15 as against previous close of 693.55 SBI Cards is currently trading at a spot price of 711.35. The bid price stands at 696.8 with a bid quantity of 800, while the offer price is 697.0 with an offer quantity of 2400. The stock has an open interest of 20345600.

SBI Cards share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.32% 3 Months -14.26% 6 Months -19.15% YTD -6.2% 1 Year -0.54%

