SBI Cards share price Today Live Updates : SBI Cards Stock Plummets in Trading Today

SBI Cards Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI Cards was ₹716.35 and the close price was ₹713. The stock's high and low prices were both ₹716.35. The market capitalization of SBI Cards is ₹68,109 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹932.35 and the 52-week low is ₹690.9. The stock had a BSE volume of 579 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active options for SBI Cards
Top active call options for SBI Cards at 31 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹720.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹3.1 (-1.59%) & ₹13.75 (+7.84%) respectively.
Top active put options for SBI Cards at 31 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹700.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹5.55 (-16.54%) & ₹22.15 (-11.93%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
SBI Cards share price NSE Live :SBI Cards trading at ₹708.65, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹713
The current price of SBI Cards stock is ₹708.65. There has been a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -4.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.61% and the value has decreased by ₹4.35.
SBI Cards share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1190.0
|-24.3
|-2.0
|1309.75
|696.55
|97822.8
|Shriram Finance
|2425.3
|-28.0
|-1.14
|2495.6
|1190.0
|90809.85
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|708.95
|-4.05
|-0.57
|932.35
|690.9
|67071.94
|Muthoot Finance
|1388.55
|-2.7
|-0.19
|1537.4
|911.4
|55743.09
|One 97 Communications
|760.25
|-0.85
|-0.11
|998.3
|502.65
|48183.75
SBI Cards & Payment Services share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of SBI Cards & Payment Services reached a low of ₹710.1 and a high of ₹717 on the current day.
SBI Cards January futures opened at 696.15 as against previous close of 693.55
SBI Cards is currently trading at a spot price of 711.35. The bid price stands at 696.8 with a bid quantity of 800, while the offer price is 697.0 with an offer quantity of 2400. The stock has an open interest of 20345600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
SBI Cards share price NSE Live :SBI Cards trading at ₹711.3, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹713
As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Cards is ₹711.3. There has been a 0.24% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -1.7.
SBI Cards Live Updates
SBI CARDS & PAYMENT SERVICES
SBI Cards share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.32%
|3 Months
|-14.26%
|6 Months
|-19.15%
|YTD
|-6.2%
|1 Year
|-0.54%
SBI Cards share price Live :SBI Cards closed at ₹713 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for SBI Cards on the BSE, a total of 579 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹713.
