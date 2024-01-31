 SBI Cards share price Today Live Updates : SBI Cards Stock Plummets in Trading Today | Mint
SBI Cards share price Today Live Updates : SBI Cards Stock Plummets in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

SBI Cards share price Today Live Updates : SBI Cards Stock Plummets in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Livemint

SBI Cards stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 713 per share. The stock is currently trading at 708.65 per share. Investors should monitor SBI Cards stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBI Cards Stock Price TodayPremium
SBI Cards Stock Price Today

SBI Cards Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI Cards was 716.35 and the close price was 713. The stock's high and low prices were both 716.35. The market capitalization of SBI Cards is 68,109 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 932.35 and the 52-week low is 690.9. The stock had a BSE volume of 579 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 10:42:49 AM IST

Top active options for SBI Cards

Top active call options for SBI Cards at 31 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 720.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 3.1 (-1.59%) & 13.75 (+7.84%) respectively.

Top active put options for SBI Cards at 31 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 700.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 5.55 (-16.54%) & 22.15 (-11.93%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

31 Jan 2024, 10:40:09 AM IST

SBI Cards share price NSE Live :SBI Cards trading at ₹708.65, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹713

The current price of SBI Cards stock is 708.65. There has been a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -4.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.61% and the value has decreased by 4.35.

31 Jan 2024, 10:31:09 AM IST

SBI Cards share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1190.0-24.3-2.01309.75696.5597822.8
Shriram Finance2425.3-28.0-1.142495.61190.090809.85
SBI Cards & Payment Services708.95-4.05-0.57932.35690.967071.94
Muthoot Finance1388.55-2.7-0.191537.4911.455743.09
One 97 Communications760.25-0.85-0.11998.3502.6548183.75
31 Jan 2024, 10:16:18 AM IST

SBI Cards & Payment Services share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SBI Cards & Payment Services reached a low of 710.1 and a high of 717 on the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 10:14:45 AM IST

SBI Cards January futures opened at 696.15 as against previous close of 693.55

SBI Cards is currently trading at a spot price of 711.35. The bid price stands at 696.8 with a bid quantity of 800, while the offer price is 697.0 with an offer quantity of 2400. The stock has an open interest of 20345600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 09:52:09 AM IST

SBI Cards share price NSE Live :SBI Cards trading at ₹711.3, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹713

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Cards is 711.3. There has been a 0.24% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -1.7.

31 Jan 2024, 09:51:07 AM IST

SBI Cards Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:42:41 AM IST

SBI Cards share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.32%
3 Months-14.26%
6 Months-19.15%
YTD-6.2%
1 Year-0.54%
31 Jan 2024, 09:10:35 AM IST

SBI Cards share price Live :SBI Cards closed at ₹713 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Cards on the BSE, a total of 579 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 713.

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App