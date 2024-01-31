SBI Cards share price Today Live Updates : SBI Cards Stock Plummets in Trading Today

SBI Cards Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI Cards was ₹716.35 and the close price was ₹713. The stock's high and low prices were both ₹716.35. The market capitalization of SBI Cards is ₹68,109 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹932.35 and the 52-week low is ₹690.9. The stock had a BSE volume of 579 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.