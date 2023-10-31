Hello User
SBI Cards share price Today Live Updates : SBI Cards Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SBI Cards stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 750.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 760.4 per share. Investors should monitor SBI Cards stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBI Cards

On the last day, SBI Cards opened at 787.8 and closed at 791.05. The highest price reached during the day was 787.8, while the lowest was 732.05. The market capitalization of SBI Cards is 71,285.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 932.35 and 690.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 382,074 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST SBI Cards share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.52%
3 Months-8.97%
6 Months-2.84%
YTD-5.68%
1 Year-7.4%
31 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST SBI Cards share price NSE Live :SBI Cards trading at ₹760.4, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹750.5

The current stock price of SBI Cards is 760.4, with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 9.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

31 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST SBI Cards share price Today :SBI Cards trading at ₹758.15, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹750.5

The current stock price of SBI Cards is 758.15, with a net change of 7.65 and a percent change of 1.02. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.02% from its previous closing price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST SBI Cards share price Live :SBI Cards closed at ₹791.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Cards on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 382,074. The closing price for the stock was 791.05.

