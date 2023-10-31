SBI Cards share price Today Live Updates : SBI Cards Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, SBI Cards opened at ₹787.8 and closed at ₹791.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹787.8, while the lowest was ₹732.05. The market capitalization of SBI Cards is ₹71,285.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹932.35 and ₹690.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 382,074 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.52%
|3 Months
|-8.97%
|6 Months
|-2.84%
|YTD
|-5.68%
|1 Year
|-7.4%
On the last day of trading for SBI Cards on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 382,074. The closing price for the stock was ₹791.05.
