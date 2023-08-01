Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:16 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -1.21 %. The stock closed at 1281.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1265.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1288 and closed at 1281.25. The stock reached a high of 1288 and a low of 1262.4 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently 126,752.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1339.55 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life was 5067 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:16 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1265.8, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹1281.25

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that its price is 1265.8, with a percent change of -1.21 and a net change of -15.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.21% and a total decrease of 15.45.

01 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1265, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹1281.25

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is 1265 with a percent change of -1.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.27% from its previous closing price. The net change is -16.25, indicating that the stock has decreased by 16.25 in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price.

01 Aug 2023, 10:58 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1281.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, a total of 5,097 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,281.25.

