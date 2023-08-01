Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1288 and closed at ₹1281.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1288 and a low of ₹1262.4 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently ₹126,752.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1339.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life was 5067 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.