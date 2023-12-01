Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 2.29 %. The stock closed at 1407.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1439.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1409 and closed at 1407.45. The highest price reached during the day was 1443, while the lowest was 1409. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 144,137.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1438.5 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life was 14,918 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1407.45 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI Life had a trading volume of 14,918 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1407.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.