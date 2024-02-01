Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1409.85 and closed at ₹1399.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1409.85, while the lowest was ₹1381.95. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹139,973.38 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1495 and ₹1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17,594 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.