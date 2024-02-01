Hello User
Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 1399.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1398 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1409.85 and closed at 1399.3. The highest price reached during the day was 1409.85, while the lowest was 1381.95. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 139,973.38 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1495 and 1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17,594 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST

On the last day of trading, SBI Life on the BSE had a total volume of 17,594 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1399.3.

