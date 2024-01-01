Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Plunges Amidst Market Turmoil

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1420.25 and closed at ₹1435.2. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹1435.15, while the lowest price was ₹1420.25. The company has a market capitalization of ₹143,152.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1491.5, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 5678 shares of SBI Life were traded.
The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a high of ₹1435.65 and a low of ₹1427.7 on the current day.
SBI Life stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1431.95. The bid price is slightly higher at 1439.45, while the offer price is at 1440.5. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 750 each. The open interest for SBI Life is at 6497250.
The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is ₹1432, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates that there has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a minimal change of -0.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.06%
|3 Months
|0.0%
|6 Months
|9.62%
|YTD
|16.35%
|1 Year
|13.82%
The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1429.75, with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -5.45. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.38% and by ₹5.45.
On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a BSE volume of 5678 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1435.2.
