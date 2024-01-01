Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Plunges Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 1432.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1432 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1420.25 and closed at 1435.2. The stock's highest price during the day was 1435.15, while the lowest price was 1420.25. The company has a market capitalization of 143,152.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1491.5, and the 52-week low is 1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 5678 shares of SBI Life were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a high of 1435.65 and a low of 1427.7 on the current day.

01 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Sbi Life January futures opened at 1437.4 as against previous close of 1443.85

SBI Life stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1431.95. The bid price is slightly higher at 1439.45, while the offer price is at 1440.5. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 750 each. The open interest for SBI Life is at 6497250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1432, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1432.15

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is 1432, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates that there has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a minimal change of -0.15.

01 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.06%
3 Months0.0%
6 Months9.62%
YTD16.35%
1 Year13.82%
01 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1429.75, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹1435.2

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1429.75, with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -5.45. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.38% and by 5.45.

01 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1435.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a BSE volume of 5678 shares. The closing price for the day was 1435.2.

