Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Plunges Amidst Market Turmoil

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1420.25 and closed at ₹1435.2. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹1435.15, while the lowest price was ₹1420.25. The company has a market capitalization of ₹143,152.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1491.5, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 5678 shares of SBI Life were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.