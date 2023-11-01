Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees a boost in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 3.2 %. The stock closed at 1326.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1369.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life opened at 1326.6 and closed at 1326.8. The highest price during the day was 1375 and the lowest was 1324.15. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 137,074.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 40,834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1369.25, up 3.2% from yesterday's ₹1326.8

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1369.25. There has been a percent change of 3.2, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 42.45, suggesting a positive shift in the stock's price.

01 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1326.8 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI Life had a trading volume of 40,834 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI Life shares was 1326.8.

