Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees a boost in trading today

On the last day, SBI Life opened at ₹1326.6 and closed at ₹1326.8. The highest price during the day was ₹1375 and the lowest was ₹1324.15. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹137,074.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 40,834 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1369.25. There has been a percent change of 3.2, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 42.45, suggesting a positive shift in the stock's price.
On the last day, SBI Life had a trading volume of 40,834 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI Life shares was ₹1326.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!