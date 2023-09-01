Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1283.45 and closed at ₹1301.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1307.55, while the lowest price was ₹1283.45. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently ₹129,509.56 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1374.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The trading volume on BSE for SBI Life was 10,268 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.