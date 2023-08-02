comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 15:58:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.2 0.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 891.55 0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 225.15 3.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 251.75 -5.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 643.25 -0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1281.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1279.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi LifePremium
Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1288 and closed at 1281.25. The highest price reached during the day was 1288, while the lowest was 1261. The market capitalization of the company is 128,048.53 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1339.55 and 1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 52,333 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:14:40 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1281.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of SBI Life shares on the BSE was 52,333 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1,281.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout