Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1288 and closed at ₹1281.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1288, while the lowest was ₹1261. The market capitalization of the company is ₹128,048.53 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1339.55 and ₹1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 52,333 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.