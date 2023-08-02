Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1281.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1279.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1288 and closed at 1281.25. The highest price reached during the day was 1288, while the lowest was 1261. The market capitalization of the company is 128,048.53 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1339.55 and 1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 52,333 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1281.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of SBI Life shares on the BSE was 52,333 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1,281.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.