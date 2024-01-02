Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 1430.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1439.85 per share.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1429.8 and closed at 1432.15. The highest price recorded during the day was 1436.6, while the lowest price was 1425.3. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 142,706.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1491.5 and 1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4327 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1439.85, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1430.55

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI Life is 1439.85. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 9.3 units.

02 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1432.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, a total of 4,327 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,432.15.

