Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees gains in trading today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1429.8 and closed at ₹1432.15. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1436.6, while the lowest price was ₹1425.3. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹142,706.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1491.5 and ₹1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4327 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of SBI Life is ₹1439.85. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 9.3 units.
On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, a total of 4,327 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,432.15.
