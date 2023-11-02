Hello User
Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -2.44 %. The stock closed at 1369.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1335.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life opened at 1375.6 and closed at 1369.2. The stock reached a high of 1377.4 and a low of 1332. The market cap for SBI Life is 133,730.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The volume traded on the BSE for SBI Life was 13,749 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1369.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,749. The closing price for the shares was 1,369.2.

