comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 02 2023 15:47:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.95 -3.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.1 -2.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.7 -3.19%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,356.8 -0.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.55 -2.16%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 1279.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1255 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi LifePremium
Sbi Life

On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was 1279.05, the close price was 1279.1. The highest price during the day was 1279.05 and the lowest was 1252.4. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is 125,621.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1339.55 and 1039.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7555 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:08:30 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1279.1 yesterday

On the last day, SBI Life's BSE volume was 7555 shares and the closing price was 1279.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout