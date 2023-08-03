Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM ISTLivemint
Sbi Life stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 1279.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1255 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was ₹1279.05, the close price was ₹1279.1. The highest price during the day was ₹1279.05 and the lowest was ₹1252.4. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is ₹125,621.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1339.55 and ₹1039.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7555 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:08:30 AM IST
Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1279.1 yesterday
On the last day, SBI Life's BSE volume was 7555 shares and the closing price was ₹1279.1.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!