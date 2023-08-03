Hello User
Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 1279.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1255 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was 1279.05, the close price was 1279.1. The highest price during the day was 1279.05 and the lowest was 1252.4. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is 125,621.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1339.55 and 1039.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7555 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1279.1 yesterday

On the last day, SBI Life's BSE volume was 7555 shares and the closing price was 1279.1.

