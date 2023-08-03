Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was ₹1279.05, the close price was ₹1279.1. The highest price during the day was ₹1279.05 and the lowest was ₹1252.4. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is ₹125,621.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1339.55 and ₹1039.25, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7555 shares.
03 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1279.1 yesterday
