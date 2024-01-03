Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 1430.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1436 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's open price was 1439.85, close price was 1430.55, high was 1448.85, and low was 1421.95. The market capitalization was 143,778.09 crore. The 52-week high was 1491.5 and the 52-week low was 1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life shares was 11,060.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1436, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1430.55

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1436. There has been a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 5.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

03 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1430.55 on last trading day

On the last trading day, SBI Life had a BSE volume of 11,060 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,430.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.