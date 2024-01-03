Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees bullish trading today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's open price was ₹1439.85, close price was ₹1430.55, high was ₹1448.85, and low was ₹1421.95. The market capitalization was ₹143,778.09 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1491.5 and the 52-week low was ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life shares was 11,060.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of SBI Life stock is ₹1436. There has been a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 5.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last trading day, SBI Life had a BSE volume of 11,060 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1,430.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!