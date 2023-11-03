Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was ₹1338.6 and the close price was ₹1335.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1356.95, while the lowest was ₹1338.6. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is ₹134,691.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3677 shares.
03 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST
