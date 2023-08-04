Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 1253.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1271.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1252.05 and closed at 1257.15. The highest price reached during the day was 1274, while the lowest price was 1251.3. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently 125,496.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1339.55 and 1039.25 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 12,861 shares of SBI Life were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1271.2, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹1253.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1271.2 with a percent change of 1.44. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.44% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 18, which means that the stock has increased by 18 compared to its previous value.

04 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1283.15, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹1253.2

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is 1283.15. There has been a percent change of 2.39, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 29.95, meaning that the stock has increased by this amount in value.

04 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1253.75, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1257.15

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1253.75 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.27% or 3.4.

04 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1257.15 yesterday

On the last day, SBI Life had a volume of 12,861 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1,257.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.