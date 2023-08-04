Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees gains in trading today

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1252.05 and closed at ₹1257.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1274, while the lowest price was ₹1251.3. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently ₹125,496.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1339.55 and ₹1039.25 respectively. On the BSE, a total of 12,861 shares of SBI Life were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is ₹1271.2 with a percent change of 1.44. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.44% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 18, which means that the stock has increased by ₹18 compared to its previous value.
The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is ₹1283.15. There has been a percent change of 2.39, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 29.95, meaning that the stock has increased by this amount in value.
The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1253.75 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.27% or ₹3.4.
On the last day, SBI Life had a volume of 12,861 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,257.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!